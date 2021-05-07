Jessica Simpson Stuns With Morning Sunbathe Amid Coca-Cola Backlash

Jessica Simpson is getting told she never looked so good as she snaps herself during an early morning sunbathe. The 40-year-old actress and singer is currently front-page news for her Coca-Cola storm, though, with a photo ahead of the weekend bringing in major negativity as the blonde went full bombshell and shoved a half-drunken Coke Bottle at her 5.6 million Instagram followers. Jessica, who has not responded to the backlash stemming from the beverage giant's February 2021 racism storm, is now in the news for her good looks. See why below.