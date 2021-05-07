Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Weekend Workout One-Piece She Calls 'Cute'

Celebrities

Kelsea Ballerini Stuns Drunk In Bikini For Cinco De Mayo

Celebrities

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Stuns Hiking Desert In Sports Bra

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Stuns With Morning Sunbathe Amid Coca-Cola Backlash

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Is A Real Handful Peach Bikini

Celebrities

Meghan Markle Nude Photo: Leaked Pictures Showing Prince Harry's Girlfriend Naked Is Reminiscent Of Kate Middleton's Topless Leak

Jessica Simpson Stuns With Morning Sunbathe Amid Coca-Cola Backlash

Jessica Simpson smiling
Gettyimages | Rachel Murray
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jessica Simpson is getting told she never looked so good as she snaps herself during an early morning sunbathe. The 40-year-old actress and singer is currently front-page news for her Coca-Cola storm, though, with a photo ahead of the weekend bringing in major negativity as the blonde went full bombshell and shoved a half-drunken Coke Bottle at her 5.6 million Instagram followers. Jessica, who has not responded to the backlash stemming from the beverage giant's February 2021 racism storm, is now in the news for her good looks. See why below.

Coca-Cola Photo Explodes

Jessica Simpson holding a coke bottle
JessicaSimpson/Instagram

Scroll for the sunbathe. The above photo landed on the mom of three's Instagram yesterday, instantly making headlines for Jessica both flaunting her 100-pound weight loss in a chic belted skirt and biker gilet and, far more high-profile, for seeing users say she's too "white" for Coca-Cola. Earlier this year, Coca-Cola wound up in the news for a leaked training session, one seeing the brand ask employees to be "less white" in a scandal now deemed to be "reverse racism."

Told She's 'Too White'

Jessica Simpson by an RV in shorts
JessicaSimpsonStyle/Instagram

Jessica had taken to her caption shouting out Coca-Cola and writing: "It's the real thing!"

"Boycott coke," a hugely-popular comment reads, with another user writing: "Woke-a-cola need all the help they can get right now." While one fan wasn't so sure - "ah.. they'll be fine. Like that situation with Pepsi commercial - some people still buying this ish," they wrote - others lashed out at Jessica herself. A user bluntly told the blonde she's "too white" to be drinking Coca-Cola.

Stuns With Makeup-Free Sunbathe

Jessica, who stayed quiet and not responded to the remarks, has been busy showing off her good looks in a new photo. The Fendi belt and Chanel bag were gone as the Jessica Simpson Style founder went low-key yesterday, with fans seeing her stunning facial features in a glowing, zero-cosmetics selfie. 

"Sunny kinda morning," Jessica wrote. "Thank you for being so real!!! Still gorgeous without all the makeup!" a fan quickly replied. Jessica was also told she looks the "prettiest" without makeup, although users weren't all sending the thumbs-up. See the hate after the shot.

They Just Keep Hatin'

Jessica, who has sparked Botox allegations this year amid suggestions she's had cosmetic lip injections, couldn't keep the haters away.

 "You don't look the same as before," one fan wrote. "What happened to you. This is not Jessica. And don't tell me people age," another snarked. The gorgeous star, who did snag a like from fellow mom-of-three Jessie James Decker, was, however, backed.

"Some of you need a reminder if you have nothing nice to say, shut the eff up. It’s a good thing y’all don’t have idea of people following you and judging you every step of the way," a fan wrote.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Says Term 'Big Lie' Should Be Used To Describe 2020 Election

May 7, 2021

Carrie Underwood Sweats In Shorts, Reveals How Her Brand's Pronounced

May 7, 2021

Lindsey Graham Says GOP Can't 'Move Forward' Without Donald Trump

May 7, 2021

Kelly Ripa Sparks Medical Worries With Bedroom Splits

May 7, 2021

Kim Kardashian Ignores Stolen Statue Drama With Bikini Workout

May 7, 2021

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Anna Confesses And Peter Questions Maxie

May 6, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.