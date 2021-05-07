Donald Trump Says Term 'Big Lie' Should Be Used To Describe 2020 Election

Former President Donald Trump is still not over his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, it seems.

In a scathing statement released Friday, the former commander-in-chief complained about the term "big lie."

Democrats, reporters and activists opposed to Trump have used the term "big lie" to describe conservatives' baseless allegations regarding voting fraud in the 2020 elections.

According to Trump, the term should not be retired, but it should be used to describe what he claims really went on in November last year.