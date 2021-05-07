Carrie Underwood Sweats In Shorts, Reveals How Her Brand's Pronounced

Scroll for the video. Carrie, who has called her workouts a form of self-care and now includes 2010-married husband Mike Fisher on her Fit52 app, was filmed home and by her pool. The "Southbound" hit-maker, all legs, rocked tiny white shorts and a tight matching tank as she was seen lunging, jumping, and picking up some dumbbells for a massive muscle flaunt, but the words were soft and gentle.

"Sometimes, choosing me means breaking a sweat now, so I don't run on empty later," Carrie began.