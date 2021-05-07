Carrie Underwood Sweats In Shorts, Reveals How Her Brand's Pronounced

Carrie Underwood is pumping iron and lunging poolside while both showing off her clothing brand and reminding fans how the name pronounced. The 38-year-old country superstar, now as much of a fitness icon as she is a music one, has been busy promoting her 2015-founded CALIA by Carrie athleisurewear line, with a new video showing the "Cry Pretty" singer engaging in one heck of a workout. Carrie, who last year launched the popular Fit52 app as she expands her empire, kept it #fitness, and the video cleared up that CALIA pronunciation confusion.