Carrie Underwood Sweats In Shorts, Reveals How Her Brand's Pronounced

Carrie Underwood close up
Gettyimages | Jason Kempin
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Carrie Underwood is pumping iron and lunging poolside while both showing off her clothing brand and reminding fans how the name pronounced. The 38-year-old country superstar, now as much of a fitness icon as she is a music one, has been busy promoting her 2015-founded CALIA by Carrie athleisurewear line, with a new video showing the "Cry Pretty" singer engaging in one heck of a workout. Carrie, who last year launched the popular Fit52 app as she expands her empire, kept it #fitness, and the video cleared up that CALIA pronunciation confusion.

Making Time To Sweat

Carrie Underwood workout selfie
CarrieUnderwood/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Carrie, who has called her workouts a form of self-care and now includes 2010-married husband Mike Fisher on her Fit52 app, was filmed home and by her pool. The "Southbound" hit-maker, all legs, rocked tiny white shorts and a tight matching tank as she was seen lunging, jumping, and picking up some dumbbells for a massive muscle flaunt, but the words were soft and gentle.

"Sometimes, choosing me means breaking a sweat now, so I don't run on empty later," Carrie began.

'CALIA' Clarified

Keep scrolling for the video. Carrie's voice added: "It seems impossible, but I have to remind myself that when I choose me, I'm better for it," concluding: "CALIA, by Carrie Underwood." For anyone wondering, it's "Cah-LEE-Ah," as is mentioned in the brand's Instagram bio. A humorous "p.s." greets fans as the bio reads:

"CALIA by Carrie. Fitness apparel designed for your life. (p.s. It's pronounced Cah-LEE-Ah!"

The #ChooseYou also promoted the brand, with Carrie regularly using it on her own Instagram, followed by over 10 million. See her boxing after the video!

Scroll For Her Poolside Boxing!

Carrie has opened up on her brand, one that's so popular, it actually ranked third after Nike and Under Armour at Dick's Sporting Goods in 2016. Speaking in 2020, the singer revealed that her designing affords an outlet for her creativity, also a different path for it than her music.

“CALIA is one of those ways [to be creative], getting to go to virtual meetings and look at design elements and try to figure out what we're gonna do with that,” she told Forbes. More photos below.

'We Know Our Customer'

Carrie, who likely employs a savvy marketing team and has an army of #ChooseYou and #StayThePath followers, added:

“CALIA has been such a fun, creative journey to be on, and I'm excited to see where we continue to go because we're always thinking and trying to make things better and better,” continuing:. “I feel like we know our customer. They give us feedback, and we take that to heart, and we grow and evolve together." The brand this year celebrated its sixth anniversary.

