Lindsey Graham Says GOP Can't 'Move Forward' Without Donald Trump

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday evening, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said that the Republican Party cannot "move forward" without former President Donald Trump.

Graham argued that the GOP has to embrace Trump's brand of conservatism if it wants to broaden its coalition and keep winning elections.

The senator's comments come as Republicans in the House of Representatives seek to remove Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position.

Cheney, unlike most of her colleagues, opposed Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.