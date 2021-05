Scroll for the video. Kelly, who trained in classical ballet and is a workout queen, had posted as part of the #danceanddonatechallenge and in partnership with friend Isaac Boots. All pep, all smiles, amnd holding a red fan in each hand, the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host busted her sensational body to the beat while the camera took in her flawless crisp bed linens, with the mom of three seen in cropped and skin-tight leggings, plus a black "TORCHED" hoodie.

It was hip-shaking and power bouncing for the blonde - until a surprise flexibility finish.