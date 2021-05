Friday's episode of General Hospital should be a wild one according to the latest spoilers. Peter has been causing all sorts of chaos throughout Port Charles over the past few weeks, and viewers are about to see what comes next.

Peter pressured Anna and Valentin to keep their mouths shut about the cause of Chase's mysterious illness. Chase's life depended on it, and Peter added additional stipulations before he'd hand over the antidote for Chase. He forced Anna to help him see Maxie.