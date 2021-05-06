Salma Hayek Thanks Nurses By Playing One In Pajamas

Salma Hayek is today thanking the nurses for whom 2020 and 2021 has likely been a time like no other. The 54-year-old actress updated her Instagram on Thursday and posting for her 17.8 million followers, sharing a video that fans may well recognize, even if they aren't into Hayek's 2012 work. The Mexican's post came as a throwback scene from movie Here Comes the Boom co-starring sitcom star Kevin James, and it was an apt choice as the star marked National Nurses Day and National Nurses Week. Check it out below.