Eminem's Daughter Hailie Stuns Hiking Desert In Sports Bra

Hailie Jade smiles close up
HailieJade/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Eminem's 25-year-old daughter Hailie Jade is stunning Instagram while hiking through Arizona's heat. The influencer and daughter to 46-year-old rap superstar Eminem has been busy racking up the followers with her hilarious TikToks, with Thursday bringing the Michigan-based star reposting her latest share for her 2.1 million Instagram followers. Fans saw the beauty working up a sweat in a sports bra and leggings, but the video didn't come without humor. Hailie was "exploring" Sedona, AZ, and it looks like Instagram was invited. Check it out below.

Ditching Freezing Michigan

Hailie Jade in snow suit
HailieJade/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Hailie, who has made headlines for her snowy Michigan updates, had seemingly ditched the Midwest for warmer temperatures. Her video opened with indoor airport footage of her feet, with a funny and robotic female voice then instructing what was coming next.

"Rebel. Made it to AZ," the voice began with an "OMG look at that view" as the camera showed both an airplane view and then switched to Arizona. A little rain brought a "thank god we brought ponchos" before the big hike.

See Her Stunning Hike!

"Time to hike" was apt, with footage then seeing the gorgeous star and budding makeup face descending rocky and forested desert terrain as she burned some calories and enjoyed the wilderness. Hailie was filmed from behind, wearing tight gray leggings and a strappy banded light sports bra. A quick selfie in a hoodie brought major Em vibes, with a caption reading:

"IT'S FRICKEN BEAUTIFUL HERE!! Exploring Sedona, Arizona."

"That's dope!" a fan quickly replied, with another quickly referencing "Rap God" star Eminem as they wrote: "Anyone spotted Stan on the ground."

Scroll For Her Knee Caps Minidress!

Hailie Jade in xmas pajamas
HailieJade/Instagram

See the video below - scroll for more photos.

Hailie, who made Christmas Day headlines for turning 25 on December 25, has also been making headlines for returning to Instagram after months of silence during COVID. The star showed she's inherited her dad's sense of humor by using "2020" as her "explanation" for her absence, then stunning fans by popping her Xmas tree cherry from a Christmas tree farm.

It's literally always funny with Hailie, who recently joked about her knee caps while in a minidress. See it below.

Knee Caps Joke

Posing all mean shades and legs on March 25, Hailie updated showing off her toned legs and tiny waist, telling fans: "Exuding a level of confidence i just dont know that i have in dresses 🤣."



"Also vividly remembering asking @erikachristinephoto to “tell me if my knee caps are showing” when we were shooting this (i really wanted my boots so cover them but it just wasnt happening) LMAO 😩🤣," she added. "Can you become a rapper and call yourself “Feminem”?" a fan had asked.

