Kelly Ripa Wows With Flexible Splits In Bedroom Leggings

Kelly Ripa is dropping jaws casually easing herself into the side splits and from the bedroom of her $27 million NYC townhouse. The 50-year-old talk show queen, a former ballerina, today proved she's 100% still got it, sharing a super-energetic video for her 2.9 million Instagram followers and thrilling them. Updating on Thursday, the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host reached out for a good cause, with her video coming as part of the #danceanddonate challenge to thank frontline workers. Check it out below.