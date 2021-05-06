Kelly Ripa Wows With Flexible Splits In Bedroom Leggings

Trending Stories
Kelly Ripa close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa is dropping jaws casually easing herself into the side splits and from the bedroom of her $27 million NYC townhouse. The 50-year-old talk show queen, a former ballerina, today proved she's 100% still got it, sharing a super-energetic video for her 2.9 million Instagram followers and thrilling them. Updating on Thursday, the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host reached out for a good cause, with her video coming as part of the #danceanddonate challenge to thank frontline workers. Check it out below.

She's A Rubber Band

Kelly Ripa and Mark in sweaters
KellyRipa/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Kelly, who made 2019 headlines for calling her body a "Peter Pan" one and has since shown off her ballerina skills while en pointe in her bedroom, had updated all smiles, all energy, and offering some literal fandom - the mom of three's bedroom workout came with her holding a red fan in each hand.

Treating fans to one minute of bedroom action, Kelly danced around to Steph Amoroso's "Electric Light" while in printed spandex leggings and a dark black "TORCHED" hoodie.

See Her Insane Splits Below!

The video proved quite the tease as Kelly kept the best until last. The bubbly blonde, who was seen squatting and shaking her hips amid a backdrop of crisp white bed linens and satin wallpapers, showed off her killer legs via the leggings, going all hips and jumping up and down - the grand finale came with the mom of three easily sliding both legs either side of her to deliver a perfect split.

"A lightly edited choreo moment," Kelly opened in her caption. See the celebrity response after the video.

Impressing Celebrity Friends

Kelly Ripa on the red carpet
Gettyimages | Stephen Lovekin

Shouting out friend Isaac Boots, Kelly wrote: "Because @isaacboots is a do gooder let’s help him say thank you to the hero nurses and front line hospital workers in association with NYU Langone. #danceanddonatechallenge
Music: “Electric Light” by Steph Amoroso."

The video, which has now clocked over 750,000 views, also comes complete with the star's famous friends dropping by in the comments section. Bravo face, 57-year-old Lisa Rinna replied: "The fans and the splits?!!!!"

Husband of 25 years, Mark Consuelos, swooped in to write: "Splits!!!" with ehart emoji. See more photos below!

'Peter Pan' Body

January 2019 marked Kelly opening up to The Cut, revealing early starts, her Starbucks latte on set, plus, it would seem, a body that literally defies age.

"I was talking to a cardiologist and he said to make sure your heart beats out of your chest every day. The more you exercise, the healthier it is. And I can be honest: My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do," she revealed. The SoulCycle lover who also enjoys walks around Central Park made 2020 headlines for revealing she's now alcohol-free.

