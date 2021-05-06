Demi Rose Is A Real Handful Peach Bikini

Scroll for the video. Demi, who was called "an example of perfect beauty" by an adoring fan, had shared footage from a shoot already making headlines last year - the Ibiza, Spain resident's sporty, zip-up, and super-stylish swimwear turned Instagram upside-down in 2020, with the model now delivering her 2021 version.

The video showed Demi confidently parading around a white-sand beach and showing off her eating disorder recovery curves in a monokini-effect beach look, one that came complete with damp hair and the star backed by hammocks.