Demi Rose Is A Real Handful Peach Bikini

Demi Rose close up
DemiRose/Instagram
Instagram Models
Rebecca Cukier

Demi Rose is asking her 16.3 million Instagram followers if they could "handle" this, and the answer seems to be no. The 26-year-old model and social media sensation today delivered a rare video on her social media, one seeing the bombshell back in her signature swimwear and flaunting her stunning curves in a peachy-pink bikini. Sharing a slow-motion video, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador took a break from promoting the affordable clothing label, and her fans now can't catch one. See why below.

'Could You Handle It?'

Scroll for the video. Demi, who was called "an example of perfect beauty" by an adoring fan, had shared footage from a shoot already making headlines last year - the Ibiza, Spain resident's sporty, zip-up, and super-stylish swimwear turned Instagram upside-down in 2020, with the model now delivering her 2021 version.

The video showed Demi confidently parading around a white-sand beach and showing off her eating disorder recovery curves in a monokini-effect beach look, one that came complete with damp hair and the star backed by hammocks.

See The Video Below!

Showcasing her famous hips and 24-inch waist, the influencer made sure all eyes were on her, taking to her caption and both asking a question and thanking her photographer. "Could you handle it? @liverichmedia," Demi wrote.

"Nope," one fan replied, with "I caaaaan't" also coming in. The post breaks up a long string of promotional ones as Demi continues to honor her ambassador status with Pretty Little Thing, a brand she began fronting in October 2020. See more photos after the video.

The Girl Behind The Curves

Demi Rose in ski wear
DemiRose/Instagram

Rose was, in September 2020, profiled by ES, with the feature largely seeing her reach out to mental health sufferers and discuss her own heartache, this in the wake of losing both parents just seven months apart. Dad Barrie sadly died not long after mom Christine passed.

"I’ve been through a lot of trauma but in some ways through it I have become so much stronger, which is probably reflected on my social media and in the confident messages I post. However, behind closed doors there’s been a lot of torment," Demi revealed. Scroll for more shots.

'Proud' For Getting Through It

Demi, who regularly shares her self-care, from her harp playing and meditation to her sound baths, confirmed feeling positive about how she's getting through the grief.

"Talking about losing my dad from cancer and then my mum seven months later from a stomach infection brought huge emotions to the surface but I’m so proud I managed to do it," she added. The model then extended thoughts to others, continuing: "Being able to talk about grief is so important and not bottle it up. That’s why my message is so important to encourage people to talk."

