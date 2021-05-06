Jessie James Decker Shows Off Breast Reduction After Surgery

Jessie James Decker is showing off her "new boobies" after going under the knife to have her bust surgically reduced. The 32-year-old country singer, reality star, and Kittenish founder was all smiles and confidence as she updated her Instagram in underwear today, with a selfie showing the blonde happy and offering her mindset. Jessie, who made April 2020 headlines for revealing past breast reductions as she got honest in a pink bikini, was back to talking cosmetic procedures. Check it out below.