Spoilers for Thursday's episode of General Hospital tease that juicy developments are on the way. Cameron found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time, and the situation has caused a lot of worry. Now, he'll have to wrap his head around a major revelation he wasn't ready to face.

Luckily for Cameron, his arrest may not stick. That'll be a major relief, but he overheard his mom and Scott talking and the topic of conversation immediately left him rattled.