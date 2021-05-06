Caitlyn Jenner Praises Donald Trump: 'I Am All For The Wall'

Reality TV star and former Olympian athlete Caitlyn Jenner appeared Wednesday on Fox News to discuss her campaign for governor of California.

Speaking with host Sean Hannity, Jenner touched on a variety of pressing issues and criticized California's current governor, Democrat Gavin Newsom.

The campaign to recall Newsom recently secured over 1.6 million valid signatures, which means an election will most likely take place this fall.

Jenner, a longtime Republican, also made sure to praise former President Donald Trump, expressing support for his immigration policies.