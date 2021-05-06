Miley Cyrus Gets Cheeky In Airplane Bathroom Selfies

Miley Cyrus is flying Delta and making the most of the airplane bathrooms for some selfie action. The 28-year-old singer, fresh from backlash over her upcoming SNL appearance with billionaire Elon Musk, was last night back to the eye-catching Instagram updates, posting for her 129 million followers and shouting out mile-high club vibes, plus COVID. The "Prisoner" hit-maker went "God Mode" as she updated from 30,000 feet, and the photo-heavy update even included a little cheek. Check out the photos below.