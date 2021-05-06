Trending Stories
Miley Cyrus Gets Cheeky In Airplane Bathroom Selfies

Miley Cyrus close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Miley Cyrus is flying Delta and making the most of the airplane bathrooms for some selfie action. The 28-year-old singer, fresh from backlash over her upcoming SNL appearance with billionaire Elon Musk, was last night back to the eye-catching Instagram updates, posting for her 129 million followers and shouting out mile-high club vibes, plus COVID. The "Prisoner" hit-maker went "God Mode" as she updated from 30,000 feet, and the photo-heavy update even included a little cheek. Check out the photos below.

She's A Delta Girl

Miley Cyrus in sheer pants
MileyCyrus/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Miley, who did not fly private but appeared to have been bumped up to First Class, updated with a shout-out to Delta Airlines. The blonde's Wednesday night shots opened with a tongue-out selfie from the restroom - here, Miley was in a dark blue hoodie, slouchy pants, and a fun loose checkered tie, throwing out shades attitude and hanging her face mask up with her left hand.

The middle finger is never far off with Cyrus, who was quickly seen flipping the bird before highlighting her backside, minus the pants.

See The Photos!

Flaunting her COVID mullet and also including a smiling and seated shot as she threw out the peace sign, the star wrote: "God Mode @delta," with one snap even showing her sipping from a branded Delta water bottle. Fans likely didn't miss a photo of the singer's rear in only black underpants, with the post closing with a shout-out to legendary singer Madonna and her "Papa Don't Preach" track.

Swipe below for the full gallery - scroll for more photos. Miley has now snagged just over 1 million likes in nine hours.

NYC Bound

Miley Cyrus at the met gala
Gettyimages | Neilson Barnard

Miley's flight was taking her across the U.S., from her Los Angeles base and to New York City where she will, this weekend, feature on SNL alongside Tesla founder Musk. A recent Instagram post shouting out the star's 2019 "Cattitude" lyrics also gave a nod to 49-year-old Musk, with Miley posing in totally sheer glitter pants as she wrote:

"Imma keep workin' from dawn to dusk so I can keep buyin' cars off @elonmusk," adding: "See you soon dude." More photos below.

Having The Last Laugh

Miley is fresh from marking a landmark streaming milestone, one seeing her 2020-released Plastic Hearts album hit 1 billion streams on Spotify. Thanking fans, the ex to Liam Hemsworth wrote:

"I am honored to say I am now 1 of 3 female artists spanning over the last 3 decades to have an album reach 1 billion streams on @spotify," adding:

"Love and appreciation to everyone who has been listening to #PlasticHearts & supporting my life’s purpose from the beginning! Music is an essential part of my existence. I can’t thank you enough for making my dreams a reality."

