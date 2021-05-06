Trending Stories
Republicans Have The Votes To Oust Liz Cheney, Jim Jordan Claims

Republican Representatives Jim Jordan and Liz Cheney attend a press conference.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In an interview on Wednesday evening, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio said that Republican lawmakers have the votes to oust Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from GOP House leadership.

Speaking with Fox News host Pete Hegseth, Jordan slammed Cheney for expressing opposition to former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and accused her of echoing Democratic Party talking points.

Trump and his allies maintain that Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 race thanks to widespread voting fraud, even though they have been unable to provide evidence for their claims.

Cheney Must Go, Jordan Says

Per The Hill, Jordan argued that Cheney -- the House Republican Conference chairwoman -- "definitely needs to go," slamming her for daring to criticize Trump.

"You can’t have a Republican conference chair reciting Democrat talking points," Jordan argued, claiming that most Republican voters disagree with Cheney's criticism of Trump.

"You can’t have a Republican conference chair taking a position that 90 percent of the party disagrees with, and you can’t have a Republican party chair consistently speaking out against the individual who 74 million Americans voted for."

Ousting Cheney

Jordan said he thinks "for sure the votes are there" to oust Cheney from her leadership position, predicting that the move could happen as early as next week.

Jordan noted that he was in favor of removing the Wyoming congresswoman "three months ago," stressing that "you can’t be the conference chair when you consistently speak out against the leader of our party and you consistently speak out against the positions that the vast, vast, vast majority of our party and our country, I think, holds."

Will Cheney Be Removed From Leadership?

Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government earlier this year, in the aftermath of the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

She used to enjoy the support of her most powerful colleagues, but that appears to have changed.

As The Hill noted, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise have both expressed support for the effort to remove Cheney, slamming her for bucking the party and criticizing the former commander-in-chief.

Cheney Responds To Critics 

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney speaks at a press conference.
Gettyimages | Samuel Corum

Cheney responded to her critics in a Wednesday op-ed penned for The Washington Post.

The congresswoman argued that the Republican Party is "at a turning point" and reminded the public that Biden is the legitimate President of the United States, despite Trump's baseless claims.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Trump slammed Cheney, calling her a "warmonger." The president also took a shot at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Vice President Mike Pence, blasting them for refusing to intervene in the electoral process.

