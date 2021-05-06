In an interview on Wednesday evening, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio said that Republican lawmakers have the votes to oust Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from GOP House leadership.

Speaking with Fox News host Pete Hegseth, Jordan slammed Cheney for expressing opposition to former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and accused her of echoing Democratic Party talking points.

Trump and his allies maintain that Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 race thanks to widespread voting fraud, even though they have been unable to provide evidence for their claims.