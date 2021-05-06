Jessica Simpson Rocks Biker Leather For Coca-Cola Bombshell

Jessica Simpson is opening wide for Coca-Cola while in edgy cropped leather, also managing to cause a storm on her Instagram. The 40-year-old actress and singer was last night full bombshell as she shouted out the world's most-famous soda, with a stunning shot showing the blonde all 90's hoops and shades as she threw out a half-drunken Coke bottle with a reminder that nothing beats the real deal. Posting for her 5.6 million followers, Jessica went straight-forward, but the response was anything but.