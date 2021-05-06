Timberwolves Tried To Trade No. 1 Pick For Warriors' No. 2 Pick In 2020, Says 'ESPN's Windhorst

After finishing the 2019-20 NBA season with the worst records in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors successfully obtained lottery picks in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Timberwolves got the top overall pick while the Warriors grabbed the No. 2 selection.

Before the 2020 NBA Draft, there were speculations that both teams would use their picks as trade chips to improve their roster. However, neither the Timberwolves nor the Warriors decided to move their pick. Instead, the Timberwolves and the Warriors selected Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman, respectively.