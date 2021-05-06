Trending Stories
Timberwolves Tried To Trade No. 1 Pick For Warriors' No. 2 Pick In 2020, Says 'ESPN's Windhorst

James Wiseman boxing out Anthony Edwards
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw
Basketball
JB Baruelo

After finishing the 2019-20 NBA season with the worst records in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors successfully obtained lottery picks in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Timberwolves got the top overall pick while the Warriors grabbed the No. 2 selection.

Before the 2020 NBA Draft, there were speculations that both teams would use their picks as trade chips to improve their roster. However, neither the Timberwolves nor the Warriors decided to move their pick. Instead, the Timberwolves and the Warriors selected Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman, respectively.

Timberwolves Offered No. 1 Pick To Golden State

James Wiseman trying to block Anthony Edwards
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw

In a recent episode of the Hoop Collective podcast, Brian Windhorst of ESPN made interesting revelations about the Timberwolves before they drafted Edwards last summer. Windhorst claimed that on draft night, the Timberwolves tried to trade the No. 1 overall pick to the Warriors.

"To go back to draft night -- the Wolves were very interested in trading out of this pick," Windhorst said, as quoted by Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area. "They were trying up until they were on the clock, from what I have been told, to get the Warriors interested in moving up."

Reason Behind Timberwolves' Failed Trade Attempt With Warriors

Of course, the Timberwolves weren't considering a straight swap of the top-2 picks in the 2020 NBA Draft with the Warriors. In addition to the No. 2 selection, the Timberwolves also wanted to have the 2021 first-round pick that they lost to Golden State in the Andrew Wiggins-D'Angelo Russell trade.

"The Warriors have their draft pick this year depending on where it falls, and I think they wanted it back quite frankly," Windhorst added. "They were saber-rattling, according to the stories, that they were gonna take James Wiseman."

Warriors Had No Plan Of Moving Up From The Start

It's no longer surprising that the Warriors immediately declined the Timberwolves' offer. Edwards may have shown huge superstar potential, but Windhorst revealed that the Warriors were "locked in" on Wiseman. Also, with the presence of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in their backcourt and their need for a starting-caliber center, most people would agree that Wiseman is a more reasonable option for the Warriors than Edwards.

Even if the Timberwolves really had an interest in pairing Karl-Anthony Towns with Wiseman in their frontcourt, it still remains a big question mark if the Warriors were willing to give their 2021 first-round pick back.

James Wiseman Facing An Uncertain Future In Golden State

James Wiseman finding his way into the basket
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw

Unlike Edwards, who's expected to stay long-term in Minnesota, Wiseman is currently facing an uncertain future in Golden State. Like Edwards, Wiseman also has the potential to become a legitimate superstar in the league. However, with the Warriors currently in a win-now mode, they may no longer have the patience to wait for his development.

When the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over, the Warriors are highly expected to use Wiseman and the Timberwolves' 2021 first-round pick as trade chips to land another superstar that would help Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty next year.

