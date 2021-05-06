Pacers Could Finally Acquire Gordon Hayward For Myles Turner & Jeremy Lamb In Proposed 2021 Offseason Trade

The Indiana Pacers were one of the teams that heavily pursued veteran small forward Gordon Hayward in the 2020 free agency. After he publicly stated his desire to play for his hometown team, the Pacers thought that they would be Hayward's next landing spot after he parted ways with the Boston Celtics last summer. Unfortunately, Hayward ended up signing a four-year, $120 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets as a free agent.

However, if they are still interested in adding Hayward to their roster, the Pacers could chase him once again on the trade market this summer.