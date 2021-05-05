Demi Rose Flaunts Her Fabulous Lemons In Cupped Yellow Dress

Demi Rose is squeezing her fresh-picked lemons and doing it in a jaw-dropping, criss-cross yellow dress. The 26-year-old model, soon to celebrate one year of ditching the U.K. for a new life in Spain, has been flaunting the many benefits of her Mediterranean lifestyle, not limited to the produce perks. Posting for her 16.3 million Instagram followers recently, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador showed off a stunning orchard setting as she hung around fragrant lemon trees, with the whole thing even earning Demi some cash. Check it out below.