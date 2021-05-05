Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Weekend Workout One-Piece She Calls 'Cute'

Celebrities

Kelsea Ballerini Stuns Drunk In Bikini For Cinco De Mayo

Celebrities

Adele Unrecognizable In Birthday Swimsuit With 100-Pound Weight Loss

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Swings Into Ocean Essence With Bikini Energy

TV

'The Vampire Diaries' Ian Somerhalder Found Sex Scenes With Nina Dobrev 'Cute'

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Expands Her Empire With Outdoor Iron Pumping

Demi Rose Flaunts Her Fabulous Lemons In Cupped Yellow Dress

Demi Rose with lemons
DemiRose/Instagram
Instagram Models
Rebecca Cukier

Demi Rose is squeezing her fresh-picked lemons and doing it in a jaw-dropping, criss-cross yellow dress. The 26-year-old model, soon to celebrate one year of ditching the U.K. for a new life in Spain, has been flaunting the many benefits of her Mediterranean lifestyle, not limited to the produce perks. Posting for her 16.3 million Instagram followers recently, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador showed off a stunning orchard setting as she hung around fragrant lemon trees, with the whole thing even earning Demi some cash. Check it out below.

When Life Gives You Lemons

Scroll for the photos. They come as Demi continues to make headlines for fronting PLT, with October 2020 marking the affordable apparel label unveiling Rose as its newest brand ambassador. The model, who was already showing off her very own edit with the brand by December of last year, updated all curves, good looks, and looking 100% angelic as she posed by lemon trees, even reaching out to grab one.

Highlighting her famous figure in a halterneck, bright citrus, and skin-tight cupped yellow dress, Demi took to her caption - with wit.

See The Stunning Photos 

Demi Rose with lemons
DemiRose/Instagram

A very witty caption going for a well-known phrase greeted fans, with Demi writing: "When life gives you lemons" as she also tagged Pretty Little Thing and confirmed the post to have been paid. 

A swipe right went bigger on the cleavage as Demi posed closer to the fruit, with the post now sitting at over 380,000 likes - nothing new for the girl who is gaining around 100,000 new followers a week. Swipe below for the full gallery - scroll for more photos.

See Her 'English Breakfast Tea' Shot!

Demi has been embracing her Spanish surroundings, but she likewise hasn't forgotten her British roots, with 2021 seeing her in the news for a jaw-dropping "English Breakfast Tea" post, one bringing the curvy beauty in a no-bra floral minidress as she poured tea from a red SMEG kettle and from kitchen counters.

"During lockdown I lived on my own in London and my mental health really did get the better of me," Demi told ES in September 2020. See her adorable Ibiza, Spain reveal below. 

'Best Decision' She Ever Made

Rose, who was body-shamed in her London lock-down as a troll told her she'd gained "weight," added: "I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made. I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice and it is a perfect backdrop for my modelling work."

Demi is fresh from posing in a bikini sandwich photo amid flowers as she soaked up the Spanish sun, gaining nearly 600,000 likes for doing so.

Latest Headlines

'Teen Mom' Star Chelsea Houska Blossoms With Pandemic Cash Cow

May 5, 2021

Kelsea Ballerini Stuns Drunk In Bikini For Cinco De Mayo

May 5, 2021

Jessica Simpson Expands Her Empire With Outdoor Iron Pumping

May 5, 2021

Grossest Hygiene Products Of All Time

May 5, 2021

Adele Unrecognizable In Birthday Swimsuit With 100-Pound Weight Loss

May 5, 2021

Salma Hayek Sparks Reaction With Tattooed Tank Top Selfie

May 5, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.