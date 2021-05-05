Jessica Simpson Expands Her Empire With Outdoor Iron Pumping

Jessica Simpson is pumping iron out in the L.A. heat while expanding her empire. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and clothing designer has already made 2021 headlines for capitalizing on the pandemic's biggest self-care trend - there's a whole self-care collection from Jessica Simpson Style - with today bringing fresh and exciting news. Jessica was, on Wednesday, featured on her label's Instagram and in rare video mode, with the blonde bombshell seen showing off her spandex set and her workout equipment. Check it out below.