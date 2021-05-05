Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Weekend Workout One-Piece She Calls 'Cute'

Celebrities

Adele Unrecognizable In Birthday Swimsuit With 100-Pound Weight Loss

Celebrities

Serena Williams Stuns In Pink Swimsuit With Twinning Daughter

TV

'The Vampire Diaries' Ian Somerhalder Found Sex Scenes With Nina Dobrev 'Cute'

News

If You See Purple Fences, There's A Serious Meaning Behind It And You Should Be Aware

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Swings Into Ocean Essence With Bikini Energy

Jessica Simpson Expands Her Empire With Outdoor Iron Pumping

Jessica Simpson in the street
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jessica Simpson is pumping iron out in the L.A. heat while expanding her empire. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and clothing designer has already made 2021 headlines for capitalizing on the pandemic's biggest self-care trend - there's a whole self-care collection from Jessica Simpson Style - with today bringing fresh and exciting news. Jessica was, on Wednesday, featured on her label's Instagram and in rare video mode, with the blonde bombshell seen showing off her spandex set and her workout equipment. Check it out below. 

Not Just Clothes

Jessica Simpson indoors in black
JessicaSimpson/Instagram

Scroll for the video, one that definitely showed the star's 100-pound weight loss. Jessica, who works out before the "kiddos" get up, appeared bubbly, full of energy, and announcing her brand's new fitness and workout accessories.

Filmed amid fields and hill horizons, the Dukes of Hazzard actress wore the cutest tie-dye and multicolor leggings with a matching sports bra, showing off some serious muscle as she told fans:

"Hey everybody, it's Jessica Simpson, and I'm so excited to tell you that we are launching active accessories, jump ropes, some weight-lifting gloves..."

See The Video Below!

The list, which saw Jessica going "not tooo heavy!" on the weights, even included ankle weights and snakeskin ones, because, duh, when you workout, you "want to be stylish." A caption from the brand, meanwhile, announced the news officially, reading:

"Have you checked out our new fitness accessories and bundles?! Assorted prints matching back to our active apparel! Link in stories to shop!"

The brand, which turned $1 billion in 2015 sales, has already generated a massive response. See Jessica's staggering 100-pound drop after the video.

Fans Just Want To SHOP

Jessica, who made headlines decades ago for her Daisy Dukes, has managed to do what so many stars struggle to achieve - staying relevant as the years pass. Fan replies today showed one thing: users who want to spend their $$$ at the star's store.

"Will any of these be sold individually? I am not seeing the weights or weight lifting gloves on the site!" one asked, with another writing: "Ineed your animal print leggings with pockets please!! I only buy leggings with pockets now so I can be hands free when I “run” (I’m slow 😆)."

See more photos below!

Dropping 100 Pounds

Jessica Simpson baking with her daughter
JessicaSimpson/Instagram

Jessica, fresh from saying she's thrown out her scale as she admits having no clue as to what she weighs, made major 2019 headlines for revealing she'd dropped 100 pounds in just six months. The mom of three shed the weight after welcoming third baby Birdie Mae, who recently turned two.

Jessica followed a calorie-controlled and egg and egg-white heavy diet to shift the weight, also walking up to 10,000 steps per day to burn her calories. Last year, she admitted to tipping the scales at close to 300 pounds.

Latest Headlines

Grossest Hygiene Products Of All Time

May 5, 2021

Adele Unrecognizable In Birthday Swimsuit With 100-Pound Weight Loss

May 5, 2021

Salma Hayek Sparks Reaction With Tattooed Tank Top Selfie

May 5, 2021

Donald Trump Blasts Liz Cheney, Mike Pence & Mitch McConnell 

May 5, 2021

Timberwolves Could Add Lauri Markkanen Via Sign-And-Trade Deal With Bulls, Per 'Bleacher Report'

May 5, 2021

Raptors Could Trade Aron Baynes & Rodney Hood To OKC Thunder For Al Horford, Per 'Bleacher Report'

May 5, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.