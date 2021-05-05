'Teen Mom' Star Chelsea Houska Blossoms With Pandemic Cash Cow

Chelsea Houska is laughing all the way to the bank as she proves she's more than just a pretty face. The former MTV star, now done and dusted with the Teen Mom franchise that made her famous, has been big-time enjoying success as her Aubree Says homeware brand takes off, with the popular and online-retailed range likely helping the 29-year-old furnish the massive, farmhouse-style mansion she's now making a home with 2016-married husband Cole DeBoer and the four kids they're raising. Check it out below.