'Teen Mom' Star Chelsea Houska Blossoms With Pandemic Cash Cow

Chelsea Houska smiles close up
Lauribelles/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Chelsea Houska is laughing all the way to the bank as she proves she's more than just a pretty face. The former MTV star, now done and dusted with the Teen Mom franchise that made her famous, has been big-time enjoying success as her Aubree Says homeware brand takes off, with the popular and online-retailed range likely helping the 29-year-old furnish the massive, farmhouse-style mansion she's now making a home with 2016-married husband Cole DeBoer and the four kids they're raising. Check it out below.

Ditching 'Teen Mom' For Business

Chelsea Houska smiles with Aubree
ChelseaHouska/Instagram

Scroll for photos. Chelsea, fresh from welcoming daughter Walker June this year and raising her alongside kids Aubree, Watson, and Layne, was already dabbling in business prior to the launch of Aubree Says, named after her eldest, shared with ex Adam Lind. The South Dakota-based star, boasting collabs with retailer Itzy Ritzy and DIFF Eyewear alongside her Lauribelles influencing and clothing collections, now has a fully-fledged brand to her name.

In October 2020, Chelsea announced the launch of Aubree Says, a brand retailing baby swaddles, candles, slippers, and tons of home decor.

See The Brand Merch!

A mission statement from Chelsea tells shoppers: "I believe in big dreams. And I’ve always had a lot of them. For years, I’ve dreamed of building a happy, free-roaming flock of a family. Little ones, spaghetti-stained and giggling, sprinting from room to room."

"We are setting out to make the kind of products that turn four white walls into cozy homes — for families of all kinds. So that you and your family can dream big, too," she adds. Keep scrolling for more photos and her adorable baby.

Scroll For Her Little Munchkin!

The Aubree Says Instagram, boasting a staggering 521,000 followers despite barely being a few months old, is testimony to the brand's popularity, one seeing the mom of four cashing in as other celebrities prove far less successful with their business ventures. The brand is so popular, it's just started shipping to Canada after fans complained of U.S. constraints.

"Family is our source of joy. Our sun. It expands our hearts,  it motivates us, it teaches us wisdom and demands patience. So much joy, so much freakin’ patience," Chelsea adds.

Most Followed 'Teen Mom'

Chelsea was already showing her popularity before leaving MTV. She is the most followed cast member on Instagram, boasting 6.2 million followers. Next up is Pothead haircare founder Kailyn Lowry, herself also an entrepreneur and a new brand ambassador for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie line.

Chelsea announced her departure from reality TV in November 2020, saying she and her family are "forever thankful" to MTV, but that the decision was a business-focused one. "We're parting on the best of terms," she told fans on Instagram.

