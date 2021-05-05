'Teen Mom' Star Chelsea Houska Blossoms With Pandemic Cash Cow

Scroll for photos. Chelsea, fresh from welcoming daughter Walker June this year and raising her alongside kids Aubree, Watson, and Layne, was already dabbling in business prior to the launch of Aubree Says, named after her eldest, shared with ex Adam Lind. The South Dakota-based star, boasting collabs with retailer Itzy Ritzy and DIFF Eyewear alongside her Lauribelles influencing and clothing collections, now has a fully-fledged brand to her name.

In October 2020, Chelsea announced the launch of Aubree Says, a brand retailing baby swaddles, candles, slippers, and tons of home decor.