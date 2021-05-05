Trending Stories
Adele Unrecognizable In Birthday Swimsuit With 100-Pound Weight Loss

Adele smiles close up
Adele/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Adele is turning 33 and stunning her fans with her 100-pound weight loss and gorgeous birthday photos. The "Rolling In The Deep" singer, followed by 39.2 million on her Instagram, is fresh from uploading photos marking the special day, with Wednesday seeing the British singer snag a total 3.6 million likes in just three hours for a series of snapshots celebrating being "Thirty Free." Self-love and a little bathing suit action are what fans got, plus the 100 pounds Adele dropped in 2020. Check it out below. 

'Thirty Free'

Scroll for the photos. Adele, fresh from sharing throwbacks as she ushers in another year, updated opening with a stunning and simple black-and-white shot, one showing the songstress near makeup-free, gazing sideways, and flaunting her signature planet arm tattoo as she posed in a dark top.

A swipe to the right brought ocean action, with the Grammy winner extending out both arms while neck-deep in waters and rocking an edgy, no-back, and geometric-print swimsuit as she highlighted the massive, 100-pound drop that made so many headlines last year.

See More Photos Below!

Adele in the ocean
Adele/Instagram

A little caught-off-guard, and with an "o" face, the star closed her post with a whip-round-effect dress snap, caught indoors in a maxi and tie-dye gown, one showing off her hourglass silhouette and wrapping up a trio set of images captioned only: "Thirty free."

"WE LOVE A SELF LOVING QUEEN," a hugely-popular comment reads. "The last pic is the real...happy birthday legend!" another wrote.

Adele, who first made weight loss headlines in May 2020 as a black dress look shocked fans, has not held back on the sense of humor when it comes to being a shadow of her former self. See the epic quote below.

Sense Of Humor Not Lost

Speaking on Saturday Night Live last year and clearly referencing her whittled-down frame, the star said: "I know I look really, really different since you last saw me," adding:

"But actually, because of all the Covid restrictions…I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me, and this is the half I chose."

Adele's personal trainer Pete Geracimo, meanwhile, has dished: "She did not lose the weight to make others feel bad about themselves. She is doing it for herself and for Angelo." More photos below.

'Better Food Choices'

Adele smiles in LBD
Adele/Instagram

Pete added: "When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post-pregnancy and post-surgery. When 25 dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13-month gruelling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices."

Sources close to the singer claim that her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki was behind the decision to shift the weight. In April 2019, Adele ended her marriage of eight years.

