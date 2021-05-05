Donald Trump Blasts Liz Cheney, Mike Pence & Mitch McConnell 

In a scathing statement released on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump ripped into three of his former Republican Party allies.

Trump attacked Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, former Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for disagreeing with him on fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump maintains that Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential race thanks to widespread voting fraud, even though there is absolutely no evidence for those claims.

Cheney, Pence and McConnell were loyal to Trump while he was in office, but ultimately refused to help him overturn the results of the 2020 election.