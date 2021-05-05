Salma Hayek Sparks Reaction With Tattooed Tank Top Selfie

Scroll for the photo. Salma, who had already teased her appearance in the flick with a co-star photo featuring Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds, posted solo, from a parking lot, and re-embracing her Sonia Kincaid character.

The edgy shot brought Hayek all bombshell messy bun hair and in a skin-tight white tank top flashing bra straps, with the Latina also seen in dark belted pants. The highlight was, of course, the fake tattoos climbing their way up the star's arms, with a pumped caption announcing the big return.