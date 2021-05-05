Salma Hayek Sparks Reaction With Tattooed Tank Top Selfie

Salma Hayek is getting called "crazy" as a tattooed tank top selfie crouch stuns her 17.8 million Instagram followers. The Hollywood superstar, 54, has been ramping up the promo for her various 2021 releases on social media, with this year proving mighty busy for the Mexican as she features in MCU movie The Eternals, Amazon Prime Video flick Bliss, and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. The photo in question came as Salma promoted the latter, with the Mexican going hard-core bad girl, also showing off body ink. Check it out below.