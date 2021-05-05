Timberwolves Could Add Lauri Markkanen Via Sign-And-Trade Deal With Bulls, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Chicago Bulls power forward Lauri Markkanen is one of the young players who are expected to switch teams in the 2021 offseason. After failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension with the Bulls, Markkanen is set to test the free agency market this summer. As a restricted free agent, the only thing that the Bulls need to do to bring him back is to match the offers of other teams for Markkanen in 2021 free agency.

However, with his inconsistent performance in the 2020-21 NBA season, it remains a big question mark if the Bulls are willing to throw away a huge amount of money to keep Markkanen long-term on their roster.