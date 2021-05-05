Raptors Could Trade Aron Baynes & Rodney Hood To OKC Thunder For Al Horford, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Oklahoma City Thunder center Al Horford is one of the veteran players who are expected to change teams in the 2021 offseason. The Thunder may have chosen to keep Horford at the 2021 trade deadline, but that doesn't necessarily mean that they are already planning to keep him long-term in Oklahoma City.

With the Thunder still in the initial phase of the rebuilding process, it would be best for them to find Horford a team that could give him a realistic chance of competing for his first NBA championship title next year.