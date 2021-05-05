Trending Stories
You'll Never Guess How Much These Athletes Make

Conor McGregor attends an event
Gettyimages | Mike Lawrie
Sports
Terrence Smith

Despite a bumpy 2020, several athletes continued to be big earners. Below are some of the most successful sports superstars, including several who have done much better than expected, as reported by Forbes.

Roger Federer

Roger Federer competes in a tournament.
Shutterstock | 64736

In something of a surprise, tennis legend Roger Federer is the highest-paid athlete in the world. In 2020, he made $106.3 million, putting him ahead of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who earned $105 million.

Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins plays in an NFL game.
Gettyimages | Jonathan Bachman

When thinking about the highest-paid players in the NFL, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is unlikely to be the first to come to mind. However, that is the case, and while he has yet to lead Minnesota to a Super Bowl Cousins still managed to pick up $60.5 million in 2020.

Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury celebrates a victory.
Gettyimages | Al Bello

While boxing doesn't enjoy the mainstream attention it held in the past, those at the top continue to rack up major paydays. British heavyweight Tyson Fury, who enjoyed a victory over American rival Deontay Wilder in a pre-pandemic super fight, earned $57 million in 2020.

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor prepares for a fight
Gettyimages | Handout

While he only fought once in 2020, Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor continued to see his fame and success translate to major earnings. He earned $48 million in 2020, making him the highest-paid fighter in the UFC.

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods takes a swing.
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann

While it is unlikely that Tiger Woods will ever return to the dominance he once held, he can still make money with the best of them. Woods made $62.3 million, making him the highest-paid golfer and the eighth highest-paid athlete overall. Rory McIlroy, who earned $52 million in 2020, is the only golfer who comes close.

