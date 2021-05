Regardless of the outcome of the 2020-21 NBA season, the New Orleans Pelicans are expected to be one of the most active teams on the trade market this summer. With the massive improvement shown by Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, the Pelicans are already planning to make moves that could turn them from a rebuilding team into a legitimate playoff contender in the loaded Western Conference next season.

One of the areas that they need to improve on their roster is their starting center position.