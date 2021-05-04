Chanel West Coast Rocks Bikini For New Name Announcement

Chanel West Coast is big-time shaking up her famous name and becoming Chanel East Coast. The 32-year-old rapper and Ridiculousness star has been making headlines for ditching her L.A. base for Miami Beach vacations this year, but it's looking like the MTV face isn't set to limit herself to Miami's hotel rooms. Earlier this week and posting for her 3.5 million Instagram followers, the "No Plans" rapper made actual plans, and she confirmed she's moving to Miami. The wittiness came quickly after. Check it out below.