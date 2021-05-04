Trending Stories
Celebrities

Serena Williams Stuns In Pink Swimsuit With Twinning Daughter

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Swings Into Ocean Essence With Bikini Energy

Chanel West Coast

Chanel West Coast Rocks Bikini For New Name Announcement

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Flaunts 'Insane' Vibrating Abs For Lazy Win

Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Stuns In Satin Undies After Surprise Instagram Delete

Celebrities

Sharon Stone Rocks Black Swimsuit After Revealing Surgeon Enhanced Chest Without Permission

Chanel West Coast Rocks Bikini For New Name Announcement

Chanel West Coast blows kiss
ChanelWestCoast/Instagram
Chanel West Coast
Rebecca Cukier

Chanel West Coast is big-time shaking up her famous name and becoming Chanel East Coast. The 32-year-old rapper and Ridiculousness star has been making headlines for ditching her L.A. base for Miami Beach vacations this year, but it's looking like the MTV face isn't set to limit herself to Miami's hotel rooms. Earlier this week and posting for her 3.5 million Instagram followers, the "No Plans" rapper made actual plans, and she confirmed she's moving to Miami. The wittiness came quickly after. Check it out below.

Chanel East Coast

Chanel West Coast in PVC
ChanelWestCoast/Instagram

Scroll for the photos that brought major Louis Vuitton action, a white bikini top, and the rapper looking gorgeous as she posed by ocean sunsets. Chanel, who has made 2021 headlines for suffering lobster-level sunburn during her Miami Beach travels, is seemingly undeterred.

Sharing outdoor shots as she flaunted her pandemic weight loss in a one-shouldered and tight bikini top paired with a slinky white-and-yellow pattern skirt, Chanel posed with white shades, buckets of attitude, and an actual bucket hat, courtesy of luxury designer Louis Vuitton.

See The Photos Below!

All chunky high heels and on oceanfront decking, Chanel threw out her designer vibes complete with a pink-and-white LV bag, also wearing a flashy gold watch. "Missing Miami," the star told her fans, adding that she was "moving there soon tho!" A hashtag then proved the cherry on the cake as Chanel wrote: #ChanelEastCoast. 

Fans are falling apart laughing. "Chanel East Coast!" one replied with a cry-face emoji. "What??" another wrote, adding: "Chanel East Coast coming soon." West Coast kept fans on their toes, not confirming the joke/not joke situation.

Explaining Her Name

Chanel West Coast in sweater
ChanelWestCoast/Instagram

Swipe below for the gallery - scroll for more photos. Chanel has actually opened up on her name, one that is, in itself, a luxury brand.

In 2015, the former Fantasy Factory face opened up, revealing: "Chanel’s my middle name, so that’s kind of just on my birth certificate."

"My real, full name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley. In my opinion, Chelsea Dudley does not sound like a rapper. So I was like, 'You know what? I'ma drop both of those names and just go by Chanel," she added. 

And The 'West Coast'

Not holding back on the details, the LOL Cartel founder continued: "When I was trying to figure out a URL for my MySpace music page, all Chanels were taken, so I was like, 'You know what? I’m a West Coast rapper, so maybe I’ll just make my URL Chanel West Coast."

Chanel's post clocked her a sweet 59,000+ likes. The star who has ranted about not getting enough Instagram likes is, however, fresh from alleging that her DMs are getting hacked.

Latest Headlines

13 Times Katy Perry Has Channeled A Disney Character

May 5, 2021

Britney Spears Fires Shots At Paparazzi In Home Dance Session

May 4, 2021

Savannah Chrisley Flaunts 'Insane' Vibrating Abs For Lazy Win

May 4, 2021

Demi Rose Swings Into Ocean Essence With Bikini Energy

May 4, 2021

Jamie Lynn Spears Rocks A Pantless Look Amid Career Win

May 4, 2021

Jennifer Lopez Goes Bold In A Colorful Bodysuit & Boots On Stage

May 4, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.