Chanel West Coast Rocks Bikini For New Name Announcement

Chanel has actually opened up on her name, one that is, in itself, a luxury brand.

In 2015, the former Fantasy Factory face opened up, revealing: "Chanel’s my middle name, so that’s kind of just on my birth certificate."

"My real, full name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley. In my opinion, Chelsea Dudley does not sound like a rapper. So I was like, 'You know what? I'ma drop both of those names and just go by Chanel," she added.