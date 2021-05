Scroll for the video. Britney, who made 2000s headlines for attacking the paparazzi physically, was doing it verbally here, albeit with the singer now far more stable than her rockier years. The "Toxic" hit-maker, sharing a mash-up of barefoot and skimpy shorts-clad dances from her L.A. home, showed off her famous figure, but this was about the caption.

Referencing documentary Framing Britney Spears, but not naming it, the star wrote: "So many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life ... what can I say … I’m deeply flattered !!!!"