Demi Rose Swings Into Ocean Essence With Bikini Energy

Demi Rose is swinging into her beach energy in bikini bottoms and a super-stylish earthy-toned top. The 26-year-old model today once again proved just why she's gaining around 100,000 Instagram followers a week, with photos on her feed shouting out summer, shorefront life, and the Pretty Little Thing brand she's fronted since October 2020. Posting for her 16.3 million followers, Demi stunned her fans with another curve display, and it was big beach energy from the girl who last year ditched the U.K. for Spain. Check it out below.