Demi Rose Swings Into Ocean Essence With Bikini Energy

Demi Rose close up
DemiRose/Instagram
Instagram Models
Rebecca Cukier

Demi Rose is swinging into her beach energy in bikini bottoms and a super-stylish earthy-toned top. The 26-year-old model today once again proved just why she's gaining around 100,000 Instagram followers a week, with photos on her feed shouting out summer, shorefront life, and the Pretty Little Thing brand she's fronted since October 2020. Posting for her 16.3 million followers, Demi stunned her fans with another curve display, and it was big beach energy from the girl who last year ditched the U.K. for Spain. Check it out below.

Finding Her Essence

Demi Rose in beach dress
DemiRose/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. They add to the pile of Pretty Little Thing promos now seeing Demi make headlines nearly every time she updates. The former Fashion Nova face, who seemingly ditched PLT's biggest competitor as she switched companies last fall, posted a photo-heavy and stunning batch of images, ones showing her amid lapping shores.

Posing in tiny dark bikini bottoms while on her knees or lounging around, Demi went wet-haired and goddess-like, highlighting her chest in an open, tassled, and cream jacket, but keeping it classy.

See The Stunning Shots

Fierce curves and confidence dominated as Demi was also seen throwing back her head and enjoying a wood and rattan beach swing, with the brunette telling fans: "Just tapping into my divine essence" as she tagged PLT's Instagram handle.

The post managed to top 450,000 likes in just six hours. See the full gallery by swiping below - scroll for more photos.

Demi's post, which lacked a #ad, nonetheless saw her cashing in, with each paid post coming as she honors her partner status with Pretty Little Thing. Scroll for the possible pay.

What's She Getting Paid?

Pay on Instagram directly correlates with following, something that experts at Vox have weighed in on with potential figures. 

"It depends on the influencer, and their follower numbers. A micro-influencer, which is someone that has 10,000 to 50,000 followers, is actually pretty valuable," they state, adding:

"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!" More photos below.

Stuns Fans Whatever She Wears

Demi continues to wow the 'Gram whether she's in lingerie or raincoats, although the latter level of cover-up is rare. Rose, who now boasts her own edit with PLT, has been showing off her range in latex pants, with the brand likely netting healthy profits as a result.

PLT is, in the U.S., also fronted by the likes of 23-year-old model Jordyn Woods and 46-year-old reality star Larsa Pippen. The brand boasts collabs with rapper Doja Cat and former BFF to Kylie Jenner, Jordyn.

