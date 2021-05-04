Nicole Scherzinger Is A Glowing Goddess In Serene Beach Snap

Pop star Nicole Scherzinger thrilled her 4.9 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a duo of snaps captured on a beach. Though Nicole didn't include a geotag, the past several of her Instagram updates were taken while she was abroad in Hawaii, and the beachy setting of her latest post suggests she may still be in the scenic paradise.

Nicole was perched on a pristine sandy beach with the waves gently lapping against the shore, adding a serene vibe to the whole shot. The setting sun glistened on the water, casting a golden glow over the undulating waves, and the ocean stretched out to the horizon.