Trending Stories
Celebrities

Serena Williams Stuns In Pink Swimsuit With Twinning Daughter

Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Stuns In Satin Undies After Surprise Instagram Delete

Entertainment

We Had No Idea These Celebrities Died In 2021

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Causes A Stir With Curvy Peace Shots

Celebrities

Sharon Stone Rocks Black Swimsuit After Revealing Surgeon Enhanced Chest Without Permission

Celebrities

Celebrities With So Much Plastic Surgery They're Unrecognizable

Nicole Scherzinger Is A Glowing Goddess In Serene Beach Snap

Nicole Scherzinger rocks a sleek beige look for a Fox event.
Gettyimages | Rich Fury
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Pop star Nicole Scherzinger thrilled her 4.9 million Instagram followers  with her most recent share, a duo of snaps captured on a beach. Though Nicole didn't include a geotag, the past several of her Instagram updates were taken while she was abroad in Hawaii, and the beachy setting of her latest post suggests she may still be in the scenic paradise.

Nicole was perched on a pristine sandy beach with the waves gently lapping against the shore, adding a serene vibe to the whole shot. The setting sun glistened on the water, casting a golden glow over the undulating waves, and the ocean stretched out to the horizon.

Hottie In Hawaii

Nicole Scherzinger poses in a strapless look in front of a breathtaking view.
Instagram | Nicole Scherzinger

Though she was on the beach, Nicole opted to rock a white hooded sweatshirt rather than a typical bikini. In fact, the brunette beauty wore the same white hooded sweatshirt that she had on in a video clip shared yesterday, in which she chatted with personal development coach and SoulCycle master instructor David Zint.

The garment had a simple oversized silhouette, the fabric draping over her fit figure. A large blue logo was positioned over her chest with the word "Mana" in the middle.

Serene & Stunning

Nicole referenced the phrase on her sweatshirt in the caption that she paired with her post, explaining exactly what it meant and including a #manamonday hashtag. 

Most of her lower body was cropped out of the image, but she appeared to be wearing either shorts or some type of swimwear bottoms, as her bronzed thigh was on display. 

She didn't look to be wearing much makeup, her natural beauty shining through as the photo was captured. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest and back in beachy waves with some major volume at the roots.

Natural Beauty

She rested the back of her hand on her knee, appearing to be in the middle of meditating while enjoying the peaceful views all around her. In the second image, she had her palm open and facing the sky, her gaze fixed on the something in the distance as the camera captured her breathtaking features in profile.

She had on a delicate necklace that was visible at her throat, but was otherwise unadorned, looking absolutely gorgeous in the duo of beach-front snaps.

Beach Views

Nicole's fans absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 72,400 likes within just 15 hours of going live.

"Natural beauty. Looks so peaceful out there," one fan wrote.

"So effortlessly stunning," another follower chimed in.

"You are my inspiration," a third commented.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole tantalized her audience with a short video clip captured at an incredible waterfall. She rocked a simple yet sexy bikini, and tossed her soaking wet hair as the water cascaded down the rocks behind her, making for a stunning scene.

Latest Headlines

Tracee Ellis Ross Is 'Out Of Office' In A Bold Printed Look

May 4, 2021

We Had No Idea These Celebrities Died In 2021

May 4, 2021

Kylie Jenner Stuns In Satin Undies After Surprise Instagram Delete

May 4, 2021

Celebrities Who've Been Banned From SNL

May 4, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: GSW Could Swap James Wiseman For Christian Wood, 'Bleacher Report' Suggests

May 4, 2021

Spurs Could Acquire Myles Turner From Pacers Via Sign-And-Trade Deal Involving DeMar DeRozan

May 4, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.