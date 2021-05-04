Tracee Ellis Ross Is 'Out Of Office' In A Bold Printed Look

Actress and entrepreneur Tracee Ellis Ross stunned her 10.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a gorgeous series of snaps in which she lounged in an eye-catching look.

Tracee didn't include a geotag that specified where the photos were taken, but she was stretched out on a large white outdoor couch with a textured cream-colored wall visible behind her. A portion of what appeared to be a piece of art hung on the wall, adding a bit of visual interest to the otherwise simple space.