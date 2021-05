Scroll for the photo, one that's now solo on a feed once filled with Lip Kit promos and new color drops. Kylie Cosmetics today shared a photo of E! star Kylie posing in a girly and sensual snap, one seeing the mom to 3-year-old Stormi Webster flaunting her curves in a plunging and slightly retro pink bra in luxurious satins - the upper came paired with matching pants as Kylie rocked slightly asymmetric bangs.

The gorgeous star, all tan and with a slightly knowing gaze, was accompanied by a "Something is coming" caption.