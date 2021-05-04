We Had No Idea These Celebrities Died In 2021

Trending Stories
Dustin Diamond attends an event
Gettyimages | Stephen Lovekin
Entertainment
Terrence Smith

As 2021 continues to fly by, it's easy to forget some of the famous figures that we have tragically lost during the early months of the year.

Rush Limbaugh

Rush Limbaugh speaks at an event.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Rush_Limbaugh_(49290479018).jpg

Conservative political commentator Rush Limbaugh passed away on February 17, 2021, at the age of 70. According to a report by Sky News, his death was a result of complications from lung cancer.

Jessica Walter

Jessica Walter attends an event.
Gettyimages | Jason Merritt/TERM

American actress Jessica Walter died in her sleep at the age of 80 on March 24, 2021, as reported by the BBC.

Larry King

Larry King attends an event.
Shutterstock | 56763

On January 23, 2021, television and radio host Larry King passed away at the age of 87. His cause of death was determined to be sepsis, as reported by Insider.

Dustin Diamond

Dustin Diamond attends an event.
Gettyimages | Stephen Lovekin

American actor and comedian Dustin Diamond passed away at the age of 44 on February 1, 2021. About three weeks prior to his death, Diamond was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell carcinoma, a type of lung cancer, as reported by Healthline.

Helen McCrory

Helen McCrory attends an event.
Gettyimages | Stuart C. Wilson

British actress Helen McCrory died at the age of 52 on April 16, 2021. She had been privately fighting cancer, according to a report by The Guardian.

