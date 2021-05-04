We Had No Idea These Celebrities Died In 2021

As 2021 continues to fly by, it's easy to forget some of the famous figures that we have tragically lost during the early months of the year.
Conservative political commentator Rush Limbaugh passed away on February 17, 2021, at the age of 70. According to a report by Sky News, his death was a result of complications from lung cancer.
American actress Jessica Walter died in her sleep at the age of 80 on March 24, 2021, as reported by the BBC.
On January 23, 2021, television and radio host Larry King passed away at the age of 87. His cause of death was determined to be sepsis, as reported by Insider.
American actor and comedian Dustin Diamond passed away at the age of 44 on February 1, 2021. About three weeks prior to his death, Diamond was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell carcinoma, a type of lung cancer, as reported by Healthline.
British actress Helen McCrory died at the age of 52 on April 16, 2021. She had been privately fighting cancer, according to a report by The Guardian.