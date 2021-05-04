NBA Trade Rumors: GSW Could Swap James Wiseman For Christian Wood, 'Bleacher Report' Suggests

Since he was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, rumors have been continuously swirling around James Wiseman and his future with the Golden State Warriors. Wiseman indeed has the potential to become one of the most dominant big men in the league but with the Warriors currently in a win-now mode, they may no longer have the patience to wait for his full development.

Regardless of the outcome of the 2020-21 NBA season, most people believe that the Warriors are better off using Wiseman as the main trade chip to acquire a more established superstar that would help Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green carry the team next year.