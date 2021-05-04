Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is one of the young players who are expected to be traded in the 2021 offseason. Turner may be showing better chemistry with Domantas Sabonis in the 2021-22 NBA season, but most people believe that the Pacers should still consider moving him if they are presented with an intriguing offer this summer.

Once he becomes officially available on the trade market, Turner isn't only expected to receive strong interest from title contenders that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost, but also from rebuilding teams that already want to speed up their timeline.