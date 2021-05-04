Serena Williams Stuns In Pink Swimsuit With Twinning Daughter

Trending Stories
Serena Williams is Little Miss Popular on Instagram right now after stunning fans in a pink Nike swimsuit as she twinned with daughter Olympia Oharian Jr. The 39-year-old tennis superstar clocked over 100,000 likes in under an hour on Tuesday, posting poolside and with her gorgeous 3-year-old daughter, even making the bathing suit action a triple affair as a doll was included. The upbeat and sun-drenched photo shouted out the Nike sportswear brand Serena fronts, with the Qai Qai doll also mentioned. Check it out below.

Mini-Me Action

Serena Williams and daughter selfie
SerenaWilliams/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Serena, who made 2020 headlines for calling motherhood tough and even revealed snapping at her own daughter during the early stages of COVID quarantine, updated all smiles and looking rock-hard as she posed by a gorgeous pool with her only daughter. 

The former world no. 1, sharing multiple photos, stunned in a candy pink and classic bathing suit bearing a white "NIKE" logo, with Olympian wearing the same piece, and it would seem matching the Qai Qai doll.

See The Stunning Snaps!

All three stood in a row, with Serena taking to her caption and telling her 13 million followers: "When @nike makes a swimsuit for not just @olympiaohanian but @realqaiqai too.
How amazing is this @ehrmannspartners view? 😍😍"

A video shared just before the post had shown the mom and daughter duo chilling and soaking up the sun on poolside loungers, with Serena writing: "Covered in sunshine just like a resort." The Serena clothing founder was quickly told: "Those legs!" See the video after the photo.

Side-Eyed Daughter In Lock-Down

Serena Williams and daughter in a car
SerenaWilliams/Instagram

2020 saw Williams in the news for being one of the first celebrities to go into isolation, this before any orders were officially in place. The athlete stayed candid with regards to her anxiety, even admitting that she side-eyed her own daughter over a cough.

"I've actually been self-distancing for a really, really long time," she began: "For probably like, two weeks now," adding:

"Every little thing makes me really crazy. And my anxiety, I mean I'm just on edge every time someone sneezes around me or coughs."

Gave Her 'That Angry Serena'

The star also confessed: "I mean my daugher. She coughed and I got ANGRY. I gave her a side eye. I gave her that angry Serena."

The twinning bathing suits action is no new deal, with April 7 seeing the star back in her pink swimwear and with Olympian as they both rocked "THE SHADY ONE" and "WILD CHILD" pieces, with Williams captioning her post: "The Shady One and the Wild Child, together we’re unstoppable." Quick to leave a like was 24-year-old gymnastics superstar Simone Biles.

