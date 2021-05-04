Serena Williams Stuns In Pink Swimsuit With Twinning Daughter

Serena Williams is Little Miss Popular on Instagram right now after stunning fans in a pink Nike swimsuit as she twinned with daughter Olympia Oharian Jr. The 39-year-old tennis superstar clocked over 100,000 likes in under an hour on Tuesday, posting poolside and with her gorgeous 3-year-old daughter, even making the bathing suit action a triple affair as a doll was included. The upbeat and sun-drenched photo shouted out the Nike sportswear brand Serena fronts, with the Qai Qai doll also mentioned. Check it out below.