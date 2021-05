Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love is one of the veteran players who are expected to change teams in the 2021 offseason. Love and the Cavaliers may have already addressed the controversy that they were recently involved in, but most still think that they will be parting ways this summer.

With the Cavaliers currently in the initial phase of the rebuilding process, it would be best for them to find Love a new home and focus on the development of their young players.