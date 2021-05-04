Britney Spears Takes Shots At Media With Barefoot Dance

Britney Spears clocked over 2.4 million views overnight on Monday, taking to Instagram and slamming the documentaries being made about her, also calling the docus "hypocritical" for criticizing the media, then doing "the same thing." Posting for her 29.6 million followers, the "Toxic" singer delivered another of her legendary home dance sessions, but the message was nearly all centering around the star's disregard for the frenzy over her. Britney, who said she felt "embarrassed" by February-released docu Framing Britney Spears, was this time more aggressive.