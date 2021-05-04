CJ McCollum Could Be Traded To LA Clippers For 'Fairly Big Package' In Proposed Blockbuster

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum is one of the superstars who are expected to be available on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. The Trail Blazers may be currently focused on winning the NBA championship in the 2020-21 NBA season but if they suffer another early playoff exit this year, most think that they would finally consider breaking up their explosive backcourt duo of McCollum and Damian Lillard this summer.

If they would be forced to choose between their two superstar guards, the Trail Blazers are likely to keep Lillard and move on from McCollum.