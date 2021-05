Before she clashes against Nami, the upcoming chapter of One Piece first features Ulti seeing his brother and fellow member of the Tobi Roppo, Page One, getting beaten by Big Mom Pirates and Emperor Charlotte Linlin. Big Mom decided to switch sides after she learned that the Beast Pirates ruined the Okobore Town. In just a single blow, the lady Yonko has successfully eliminated Page One.

Ulti tries to avenge her brother by headbutting Big Mom. Unfortunately, her attack wouldn't affect Big Mom at all.