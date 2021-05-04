LA Clippers Get Spencer Dinwiddie For Marcus Morris & Second-Rounder In Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal

Despite the acquisition of Rajon Rondo before the 2021 trade deadline, the Los Angeles Clippers are still expected to continue their search for a starting-caliber point guard in the 2021 offseason. Rondo may still be capable of summoning "Playoff Rondo," but most people don't view him as a long-term answer to the Clippers' major backcourt issue.

In the past months, the Clippers have already been linked to several point guards who are expected to be available on the trade and free agency market this summer.