LA Clippers Get Spencer Dinwiddie For Marcus Morris & Second-Rounder In Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal

Spencer Dinwiddie making plays for the Nets
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Despite the acquisition of Rajon Rondo before the 2021 trade deadline, the Los Angeles Clippers are still expected to continue their search for a starting-caliber point guard in the 2021 offseason. Rondo may still be capable of summoning "Playoff Rondo," but most people don't view him as a long-term answer to the Clippers' major backcourt issue.

In the past months, the Clippers have already been linked to several point guards who are expected to be available on the trade and free agency market this summer.

Spencer Dinwiddie To Clippers

Spencer Dinwiddie reacts to ref's call
Gettyimages | Emilee Chinn

According to Lee Tran of Fadeaway World, one of the most realistic targets for the Clippers in the 2021 offseason is veteran point guard Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets. Per Spotrac, Dinwiddie has a player option on his contract that will enable him to test the free agency market this summer. Dinwiddie hasn't ruled out the possibility of re-signing with the Nets when he becomes an unrestricted free agent but with the presence of Kyrie Irving and James Harden on their roster, it remains unknown if Brooklyn is willing to spend a huge amount of money to bring him back next season.

Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal Centered On Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie complains to the ref
Gettyimages | Harry How

If they fail to reach an agreement regarding a new contract in the 2021 free agency, the Clippers should grab the opportunity to steal Dinwiddie from the Nets. However, with their limited salary cap space, the Clippers couldn't sign outright as a free agent and need to engage in a sign-and-trade deal with the Nets.

In the proposed sign-and-trade scenario by Tran, the Clippers would be sending a package that includes Marcus Morris and a future second-round pick to the Nets in exchange for Dinwiddie.

Clippers Sacrifice Marcus Morris To Address Backcourt Issue

Trading a quality three-and-D wingman like Morris would undeniably be a tough decision for the Clippers, but Tran believes that it would be worth it if it means acquiring a starting-caliber point guard like Dinwiddie.

"Spencer Dinwiddie is a combo guard who can play at either backcourt position, and do a variety of things on the court. Dinwiddie is a great scorer, while also playing outstanding perimeter defense. He averaged 20.6 PPG during the 2019-20 season, and if he comes back from injury well, then he could be a great acquisition for the Clippers during the offseason."

Marcus Morris Joins Nets' Superteam

For the Clippers, the proposed sign-and-trade scenario would be a no-brainer. Instead of losing him as an unrestricted free agent without getting anything in return, they would be receiving a quality veteran role player in Morris, together with a future second-round pick.

Though he's starting to get more comfortable in Los Angeles, Morris would definitely love the idea of being traded to Brooklyn. Joining forces with Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Kevin Durant would give him a realistic chance of winning multiple NBA championship titles.

