Celebrities With So Much Plastic Surgery They're Unrecognizable

Cosmetic procedures have become so common in Hollywood that it doesn't take much to spark speculation that a star has gone under the knife. High School Musical star Zac Efron learned this the hard way when his appearance in a single video had many netizens convinced that he had work done on his face.

As reported by US Weekly, one of the actor's friends denied that this is the case, but there's no denying that plastic surgery is prevalent among the rich and famous. The celebs below have changed their looks so much that they can't claim that they've never had any work done, and a few of them have admitted to going too far.